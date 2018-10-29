Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Trailer Gets Ultra Instinct

The recently announced Nintendo Switch Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission card-battling game has received its first character-packed trailer.

As a reminder, around 1,160 cards from the Dragon Ball Heroes arcade games are will be included in the title and a whopping 350 characters from most of Dragon Ball franchise properties.

The trailer presenting lesser and more known Dragon Ball franchise characters can be seen below:

Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission will be coming to the Nintendo Switch in Japan sometime in 2019.