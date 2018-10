Bandai is producing special handmade Gundam woodblock prints presenting iconic scenes from the first anime series.

The prints emulating the famous The Dragon of Smoke Escaping From Mount Fuji and One Hundred Views of the Moon are priced at 50,000 and 27,000 yen respectively and now be ordered via the Premium Bandai store.

You can watch Bandai’s short official video about the fascinating history of woodblock prints and how the Gundam-themed ones came to be below: