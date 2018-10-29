Move Over, Miku: Kizuna Ai Nets Live Concert

Kizuna Ai has become so worshiped that she is about to have her first ever live event, with the stage being produced by Crypton Future Media, who is known for the equally revered Vocaloid franchise and will probably give the virtual YouTuber a similar set up to that of Miku.

Meant to celebrate the 2-year existence of her YouTube channel, the live (titled Kizuna Ai 1st Live ‘hello, world’) will debut at Zepp DiverCity in Tokyo on December 29th and then conclude the next day at Zepp Osaka Bayside.

The YouTube idol will also release 9 new songs over the course of 9 weeks; her first piece, “Future Base” has already been unveiled:

A PV for her 2nd upcoming song “New World”, which will be available November 2nd:

Ticket pre-orders will be available until November 5th via Lawson Web.