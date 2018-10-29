Level-5 Turns 20

Popular Japanese video game developer Level-5 has turned 20 years old today and is celebrating its birthday with commemorative artwork and hints at new upcoming titles.

The Fukuoka based developer is responsible for such hit franchises as Inazuma Eleven, Ni no Kuni, Professor Layton, and Yo-kai Watch has started operations in on the 28th of October 1998.

To celebrate their own birthday the official Level-5 Twitter account showcased an art piece with most if not all the titles the company has worked on over the years.

A recent interview published by 4Gamer.net suggests Level-5 is currently working on an RPG with a modern setting that will be massive in scale similar to an MMORPG.