Kemono Friends 2 Premiere Dated

The second season of Kemono Friends finally has a release date with most of the cast, the main staff behind the production, and the story revealed.

Kemono Friends 2 will start airing January 8th on Japanese TV networks TV Tokyo, TV Aichi, and AT-X.

The story will focus on Serval and Caracal finding a human child in the forest one day and then going on an adventure exploring Japari Park and meeting new Friends along the way.

Yuka Ozaki, Kana Motomiya, Saki Ono, Aya Uchida, Mikoi Sasaki, Ruka Nemoto, Kyouka Tamura, Aina Aiba, and Ikuko Chikuta return to their roles as Serval, Fennec, Common Raccoon, Lucky Beast, Royal Penguin, Emperor Penguin, Gentoo Penguin, Rockhopper Penguin, and Humboldt Penguin, respectively. Yui Ishikawa and Riko Koike will be voicing the human child and Caracal.

The anime will be directed at Ryuichi Kimura over at Tomason with Takuya Matsumoto responsible for the anime’s script.

All that’s left is to wait for more fun times in January with everyone’s favorite kemonomimi girls.