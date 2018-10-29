You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Fallout 76 Trailer Tries Too Hard

4 hours ago
10 Comments
by Jaster

Bethesda has dropped a new Fallout 76 trailer featuring plenty of outdated CG with live action segments mixed in.

General reactions have been positive with hoards of Bethesda drones praising the game for being cool and edgy. However, a decent amount of YouTube comments fittingly points out how far the franchise has strayed from its roots.

The trailer made to look like the game will be any fun can be now seen below:

Fallout 76 will be coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 14th of November.

