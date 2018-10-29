Documentary Exoses Virtual YouTubers

An in-depth documentary film about the rise and popularity of Virtual YouTubers has appeared online created by Archipel.

Binary Skin – Exploring Japan’s Virtual YouTuber phenomenon is a thorough, almost 20-minute documentary exploring the sudden appearance and rise to popularity of Virtual YouTubers or Virtual YouTube Personalities.

The documentary goes in deep on the origins, technology, theming and types of Virtual YouTubers found online. World’s most popular Virtual YouTuber Kizuna Ai, of course, also makes an appearance during the runtime and contributes to further the understanding of this phenomenon.

The documentary can be viewed below in all of its informative glory: