Warriors Orochi 4 on Switch Only Platform With Boob Jiggle

The family friendly Nintendo has determined boob physics to be more important than Sony as the Switch version of the recently released Warriors Orochi 4 has them as opposed to the PS4 version, further adding to the reasons for fans to despise the Sony agenda.

Videos depicting the Switch version of the game and its boob physics:

The PS4 iteration and its complete absence of breast bouncing:

Those playing on PC and Xbox One were also subjected to the same static masses, with many concluding that the versions are merely rough PS4 ports – the Xbox One and its lack of bounciness:

Puzzling enough, it seems not all of the boobs physics were completely excised from the PS4, PC and Xbox One releases, perhaps indicating sloppy work on part of the developers:

Japanese players were not spared the censorship either:

Fans of Warriors Orochi have suspected the cause of this censorship to be due to Sony’s new policy on sexy video game girls.