Insult Order All About The Cocky Cat Girls

This saucy eroge may yet earn the title of longest name ever as “Insult Order ~Cocky Cat Girls’ Pleasure Corruption is on the Menu~” provides some wholesome demi-human action of the sexual sort, the desirable girls all possessing an assortment of cute animal ears.

Insult Order has the main protagonist visiting a special nightclub overflowing with demi-human hostesses that offer customers sex for a price, with players having the opportunity to explore relationships (and different sex positions) with a number of delightful animal-eared girls.

The spicy eroge also contains an involved sex mode that lets players change the girl’s clothing as well as other options during sex – the in-depth Insult Order can be thoroughly enjoyed now.