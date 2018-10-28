Goblin Slayer has committed further genocide on innocent goblins whilst blessing watchers with their weekly dose of cruelty and dark visuals, making sure to include another depiction of an abused woman to rile up the snowflake brigade.
Omake:
#GoblinLivesMatter
They should just integrate them into human society like in real life.
innocent goblin… feels like I’m reading some liberal media here.
OMG! Your racist anti-goblin toxicity is not welcome here! Can some mod please ban this rapist?
I understand if it’s That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’s or Overlord’s Goblins. But seriously, calling Goblin Slayer’s Goblins “innocent” is just plain WTF.
Where Trump? why there still NO sanctions toward Japan? I just want to say that word goblin in Japan always mean Americans. In that Anime crazy japanese guy killing americans and WE support them.
Trump’s gay for Abe because he kisses ass like a pro. Besides, killing a few ‘murricans is OK if you choose carefully; there’s the blacks, the latinos, etc.
