2B Coming To Soul Calibur VI

NieR: Automata’s 2B is to appear as a DLC character in fighting game Soul Calibur VI.

Gynoid heroine YoRHa 2B is to join the roster of Soul Calibur VI characters, rendering useless the many hours that some gamers spent creating her as a custom character. The NieR: Automata character will be included in the season pass, with two costumes, multiple weapons and her own background music and stage.

According to Bandai Namco’s official YouTube channel:

A new guest character will be joining the stage of history! Meet YoRHa No. 2 Type B from Square Enix’s NieR: Automata. 2B and her dual blades, Virtuous Contract & Virtuous Treaty, are designed for combat against machine lifeforms, employing acrobatic leaps and mid-air slashes, lightning-fast evasions and perfectly coordinated strikes! She will be making her way to the Soulcalibur VI along with her own stage and background music.

The trailer for the upcoming character can be seen below: