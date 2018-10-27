Top 10 Anime Sleuths

Mystery series detectives have been flooding this new ranking seeking to ascertain the characters with the most astonishing deductive skills, a natural course much like the predictable number one choice hailing from a never-ending series.
1. Edogawa Conan (Detective Conan)
2. Touma Sou (Q.E.D. Shoumei Shuuryou)
3. Katrielle Layton (Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy)
4. Edogawa Ranpo (Bungou Stray Dogs)
5. Hercule Poirot (Agatha Christie no Meitantei Poirot to Marple)
6. L (Death Note)
7. Hershel Layton (Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy)
8. Jane Marple (Agatha Christie no Meitantei Poirot to Marple)
9. Kindaichi Hajime (Kindaichi Shounen no Jikenbo)
10. Oshiri Tantei (Oshiri Tantei)
