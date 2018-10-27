You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Top 10 Anime Sleuths

25 mins ago
2 Comments
by Rift

Mystery series detectives have been flooding this new ranking seeking to ascertain the characters with the most astonishing deductive skills, a natural course much like the predictable number one choice hailing from a never-ending series.

The ranking:

1. Edogawa Conan (Detective Conan)

2. Touma Sou (Q.E.D. Shoumei Shuuryou)

3. Katrielle Layton (Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy)

4. Edogawa Ranpo (Bungou Stray Dogs)

5. Hercule Poirot (Agatha Christie no Meitantei Poirot to Marple)

6. L (Death Note)

7. Hershel Layton (Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy)

8. Jane Marple (Agatha Christie no Meitantei Poirot to Marple)

9. Kindaichi Hajime (Kindaichi Shounen no Jikenbo)

10. Oshiri Tantei (Oshiri Tantei)

