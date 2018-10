Much like all the luscious dragon girls prior, now human office worker Kobayashi is receiving a figurine from FOTS Japan, lovers of flat chests bound to rejoice with her coming as she is also dressed in an appetizing sukumizu.

Standing at a height of 250mm, the Kobayashi in all her flat-chested glory:

Neglected girl Kobayashi can be pre-ordered until November 27th before officially being delivered in January of next year.