Sony Censors Nora to Oujo to Noraneko Heart on PS4

Sony’s new policies have now stretched beyond the boundaries of the barbarian lands as erotic visual novel Nora to Oujo to Noraneko Heart has had its non-nude PS4 version censored, bikinis and partially exposed breasts apparently proving more threatening than actual nudity (which several PS4 games have).

Launching on the PS4 on October 25th, buyers immediately took notice that the game possessed convenient glare covering up something other than nudity – the PS4 version can be seen on top, Switch in the middle and PC on the bottom:

In Japan, the PS4 iteration of Nora to Oujo to Noraneko Heart has a CERO D rating, meaning the title is meant for those 17 years old and above, perplexing many online as to why a girl in a bikini (who is nude in no way) would have to be covered up by a beam of light – more examples of the PS4 game’s censorship:

Most visual novels have been known to never show nudity on consoles, but the PS4 has taken things a step further by censoring things that aren’t even nude – top is PS4, middle is Switch/Vita and the bottom is PC: