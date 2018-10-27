Pikachu & Eevee Cafe Looks Delicious

To promote the November release of Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! on the Nintendo Switch, Japan has opened a chain of brand new restaurants with Pokemon-themed food items.

A few of the delicacies served up at the cafes including baked rice and cheese doria, puddings, ramen, lattes, and many more can be seen below:

The Let’s Go, Pikachu! Let’s Go, Eevee! cafes will be available in Tokyo (November 9th – January 7th), Nagoya (November 16th – January 14th), Osaka (November 16th – January 29th), Fukuoka (November 2nd – December 17th), and Sapporo (October 27th – December 25th).