IGN: Black Ops 4 Japanese Stereotype “Offensive”

3 hours ago
22 Comments
by Rift

IGN’s latest politically-laced video game review has called out Black Ops 4 for possessing an offensive Japanese stereotype, something that probably will not surprise those accustomed to IGN’s agenda.

Like so many developers who provide games with half their content on release and the other half in DLC, IGN has also decided to split its review up into parts as well – their review of Black Ops 4’s “Zombies Mode”:

The video’s abundance of dislikes:

Commenters let their voices be heard in their disgust for politics being hammered into reviews:

Tags

Games

