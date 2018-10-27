Hugtto! Precure Film Setting Magical Girl Records

The Hugtto! Precure ♡ Futari wa Precure All Stars Memories PreCure crossover movie has set a world record for the most magical warriors in an anime film.

The newest PreCure anime movie opened just this weekend in Japan and it’s already making headlines for setting an unprecedented Guinness World Record. Featuring a whopping number of 55 Precures magical girls the anime film celebrates the series 15th anniversary and is themed around memories.

The anime’s production staff has revealed their reward at a special stage greeting at Tokyo’s Shinjuku Wald 9 theater. It’s also been announced that the award certificate will be on display in the same theatre until the 7th of November.