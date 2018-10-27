Godzilla To Fight Evangelion Unit-01 In Osaka

Fans of mecha and kaiju will be delighted to hear that a fight has been scheduled between Godzilla and Evangelion Unit-01, with Universal Studios Japan providing the venue.

Universal Studios Japan has scheduled a fight between Godzilla and Evangelion Unit-01, to take place in the summer of 2019. The fight will be part of the “Cool Japan” summer project at the Universal Studios theme park.

As might be expectws, details about the event are scare, although some sources are reporting that the fight will be a “theatre-like” attraction.

Anticipation for a fight between Godzilla and an Evangelion Unit had been rising ever since Eva creator Hideaki Anno directed the kaiju film Shin Godzilla in 2016.