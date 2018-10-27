Fallout 76 PC Beta Timing Revealed

Bethesda has revealed the first PC beta schedule for Fallout 76, their upcoming multiplayer mod for Fallout 4, in a new low having opted to not only make beta access a pre-order bonus “for stress-testing purposes” but also let beta players gain a distinct advantage by not wiping their progress on game launch.

The announcement comes fresh from Bethesda’s official Twitter account unveiling the schedule with a simple graphic seen below:

Bethesda warns that the times are subject to change should technical problems arise. Knowing the company’s bug-riddled games should clue anyone in to take their statement seriously.

Fallout 76 will be coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 14th of November.