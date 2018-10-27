You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Disgaea 15th Anniversary Animation Painstakingly Made by Students

Nippon Ichi Software has published a special animation work celebrating the 15th anniversary of their demonic tactical RPG series Disgaea.

Instead of doing it themselves,  animation students at the Nagoya Communication Art Senmon School have completed the short anime sequence prominently featuring most of the major recognizable characters from the franchise.

The first Disgaea title Disgaea: Hour of Darkness launched on the 30th of January, 2003 in Japan.

The anniversary animation that many would describe as “just ok” can be viewed below:

