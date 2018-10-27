Cells at Work Stage Play Quite Faithful

Akane Shimizu’s human biology manga and anime Hataraku Saibou (Cells at Work) is receiving its own Japanese stage play with very faithful live-action characterizations.

Most of the major cast for the play titled Tainai Katsugeki Hataraku Saibou (Internal Action Play Cells at Work) has been revealed and fans should find that their favorite characters and villains from the series are represented quite accurately.

Tainai Katsugeki Hataraku Saibou will be running at Tokyo’s Theatre 1010 from the 16th to the 25th of November.