Yakuza 4 Remaster Looking Sharp

SEGA has unveiled a new gangster-busting trailer for the upcoming PlayStation 4 remaster of Yakuza 4.

Yakuza 4’s remaster trailer goes through every aspect of the game starting from the story, going through the spectacularly brutal fights, and finally ending on the goofiest of minigames and sidequests.

The trailer can be viewed below in all of its dramatic glory:

Yakuza 4 originally released in 2010 in Japan and a year later in North America and Europe. The remaster is set to come out in Japan next year on 17th of January, 2019. There is currently no news about a Western release.