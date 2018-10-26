You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Swastikas Too Offensive For Wolfenstein II on Switch

3 hours ago
20 Comments
by Rift

Nazi massacre FPS Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus received a massacre of its own for the Switch version as all swastikas have been obliterated from the game, the historically authentic “symbols of hate” featured in every Japanese temple being simply too offensive for a “family-friendly” console.

News outlets quickly pointed out this sudden and unexplained censorship whilst also providing a screenshot:

Reportedly it was only the German version of the Switch release that had its swastikas removed, which should come as no surprise since the game had been censored before on other platforms with the removal of swastikas and other things:

