“Shin Megami Tensei: If…” Translated Into English After Only 24 Years

Super Famicom JRPG Shin Megami Tensei: If… has finally received an English translation, 24 years after its initial release.

Veteran fan translation group Aeon Genesis has published an English translation patch for Shin Megami Tensei: If…, allowing Anglophone fans of the Megaten franchise to play the game for the first time.

The Super Famicom game, which in some ways is closer to the Persona series more than it is to the mainline SMT releases, follows the story of a boy who unwittingly drags his school into the Abyss after making a deal with a demon. Like several other Megaten spin-off games, If… did not receive an official translation by Atlus, and it has taken a considerable amount of time for the fan translation to be finished and published.

The translation patch, which can be applied to a no-doubt legally owned ROM of the game and played using an emulator or a modified Super Famicom cartridge, is now available to download.