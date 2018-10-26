Catherine: Full Body An “Adult Pandemonium Drama”

Atlus has teased more details about the upcoming release of Catherine: Full Body, releasing a trailer and revealing new “gameplay” modes.

With the release of reverse netorare game Catherine: Full Body only a few months away, Atlus have sought to whet appetites for the title by teasing the “adult pandemonium drama” that players will find themselves thrust into:

In addition to advertising Catherine’s “assets”, Atlus have also revealed the existence of a new safety mode, which will no doubt be perfect for those who wish the enjoy the plots of their games without having to endure any of the troublesome interactive parts. Safety mode removes traps and time limits, and an autoplay option, available in both safety and easy mode, allows players to sit back and watch the game being played for them.

Those who actually want to play the game may be more excited by the existence of “arrange” mode, which changes the layout of the stages in order to give veteran players an additional challenge.

Catherine: Full Body releases on Valentine’s Day in Japan for the PlayStation 4 and Vita. A Western release is scheduled to come later in 2019.