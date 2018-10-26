Boku no Hero Academia Live Action Hollywood Rape Due

Given its widespread positive acclaim, popular anime series Boku no Hero Academia has predictably become the next target of Hollywood who are now planning on making a live action movie adaptation – with fans already anticipating the worst.

Being handled by Legendary, the studio mentioned that the franchise has sold over 17 million copies and won the 2017 Sugoi Japan Award category of “best manga”.

Legendary’s Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter have been put in charge of the production along with Shueisha’s Ryosuke Yoritomi; nothing has been mentioned regarding how much of the series the movie will cover (or whether it will be done faithfully), but given Hollywood’s recent track record the cast could well end up thoroughly blacked or oorah-ed…