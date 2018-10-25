Unko Danshi Joke Becomes Real Otome Game

Retro revival anime Shinya! Tensai Bakabon‘s in-universe joke game “Unko Danshi: Dokidoki Share House” is becoming a reality, finally allowing lonely women an opportunity to romance anthropomorphized poop boys.

Shinya! Tensai Bakabon, a revival of the classic series that aired over 4 decades ago, poked fun at otome games with its “Unko Danshi” series, which in itself is an otome game where the men are literally different forms of feces – though now an official browser game is being developed for the joke.

A general election is even being held to determine the most popular poo boy, with the winner being distributed as wallpaper for mobile phones – some of the poo boys that players can romance:

The game will only be available to those who purchase the 2nd BD/DVD of Shinya! Tensai Bakabon however, which releases November 30th.