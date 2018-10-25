Overwatch Lego Sets Cashing In

Blizzard Entertainment, clearly not getting enough monetary mileage out of Overwatch loot boxes, has decided to collaborate with colorful plastic brick maker Lego to bring their popular competitive FPS title to the world of assembled miniatures.

While not officially yet revealed by Blizzard themselves, a few Lego enthusiasts have found out what the upcoming sets are going to look like thanks to Target.

People with very deep wallets will be able to grab their Overwatch Lego sets starting January 1st, 2019.