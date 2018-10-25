New Kemono Friends Visual Shrouded in Mystery

A new Kemono Friends visual promoting the anime’s second season has been revealed at select Japanese zoos and aquariums. The image shows two new Friends obscured by shadows and shrouds them in mystery.

The newest visual drawn by Mine Yoshizaki, the franchises main designer, not only shows the silhouettes of two new Friends but also hints at four new Friend characters in the text on the top of the image.

The mysterious promotional material will be on display until the 28th of October when it might get replaced with a new updated one.