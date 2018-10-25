New Bleach Mobile Game Very Chinese

Shinigami slasher Bleach is getting a new action game for mobile devices but only for the Chinese market.

Bleach: Awakened Souls: Shinigami is a new mobile MMORPG developed by Kunlun, in which the player takes on the role of Kurosaki Ichigo hacking and slashing his way through hoards of enemies in a 3D environment. The Chinese creators assure that plenty of other Bleach characters will also be making appearances within the title.

Gamers will be able to team up with other people in order to complete challenging missions and even recreate some of the most popular scenes from the anime and manga.

A short snippet of gameplay can be seen below in a rather jerky quality:

Bleach: Awakened Souls: Shinigami will be released on November 15, 2018, on the App Store and November 22, 2018, on Android.