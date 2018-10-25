Monster Hunter Movie Now with Guns & Grunts

Paul W. S. Anderson’s Monster Hunter movie is shaping up to be a gun-toting oorah grunt filled travesty.

Actor Diego Boneta has decided to show off a photo of himself from one of the shooting locations for the upcoming live-action Monster Hunter movie. In it, his character is sporting modern combat gear with a rifle ready to go after giant unstoppable monsters known for shrugging off the direst of damage and ending civilizations.

This isn’t the first time Anderson has decided to abandon accuracy in order to create brainless shlock that appeals to the movie-going masses. His mainstream Resident Evil movie franchise is a prime example of creating financially successful movies that have next to nothing to do with the original source material.