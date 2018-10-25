Girl’s Frontline Censors M1919A4’s Halloween Outfit

The western version of Girl’s Frontline has gutted yet another of its desirable 2D maidens, this time censoring the lusty M1919A4’s newly revealed Halloween event outfit, a move that can only hurt the title’s reputation in the long run.

The censorship was found out after the game’s official English twitter account unveiled the new Halloween event outfits:

The announcement tweet for the Japanese version, with the beautiful M1919A4 showing much more skin:

Supposedly originating in the Chinese edition, the censorship eventually spread to the western release and even the Korean version:

Many proposed that the change was induced due to M1919A4’s seemingly youthful appearance, though that wouldn’t explain the game’s previous censoring of its older women (with the developer resorting to scribbling over chests to cover up cleavage, only to confusingly leave other girl’s cleavage intact).