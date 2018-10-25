China has finally finished creating the world’s longest sea bridge, with the 55km Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge sure to be highly beneficial for many people – good news for the 20 workers who died for it to come to fruition.

China leader Xi Jinping announced the bridge’s opening and was quoted as describing it as a bridge of “fulfilled dreams”, “connected hearts”, “confidence” and “rejuvenation”; as well as how nicely it reflected China’s power, ambition and innovation.

The nearly decade long endeavor began in 2009 and connects Hong Kong, Zhuhai and Macau, putting them within an hour of each other; critics however have been arguing whether or not the bridge was worth the huge $120 billion Hong Kong dollars ($15.3 billion) investment just to link up a bunch of commuters, gamblers and sex tourists.

A video showing off the bridge:

Worse yet, the grueling task of building so gargantuan of a bridge led to the death of at least 20 workers and injury of about 500, andd all-precious dolphin habitat around it supposedly also fell by 40% – there’s also no telling whether or not the bridge may spontaneously explode, given past circumstances.