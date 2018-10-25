Capcom Flogging $8,000 Devil May Cry 5 Bundle

Capcom is planning to release limited edition versions of Devil May Cry 5 with replica leather jackets, charging prices between $5,300 and $8,000

Fans of the Devil May Cry franchise are now able to pre-order limited edition Devil May Cry 5 bundles that include replicas of the leather jackets worn by Dante, Nero and V. The Ultra Limited Edition will cost ¥600,000 ($5,300) for the version with V’s jacket, ¥750,000 ($6,650) for the version with Nero’s jacket, and ¥900,000 yen ($8,000) for the version with Dante’s jacket. Those who order Nero’s jacket can choose how badly they want the sleeves to be ripped.

The bundles can be pre-ordered in Japan until the 19th of November. Those who cannot afford such large sums of money can instead pre-order the e-CAPCOM limited edition, which includes a Devil May Cry-themed shirt, for the slightly more reasonable price of ¥11,852 ($105).

The bundles are available with both the PS4 and Xbox One editions of the game.