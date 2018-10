Lovers of Yuragisou no Yuuna-san‘s occasionally nude activities will be pleased to know that the 2nd BD has removed the ever omnipresent fog and convenient lights to expose the bodies of the girls, the largest incentive for tempting people into purchasing (for some at least).

Yuragisou no Yuuna-san’s nude girls and their nipples can be ogled on the left, with the original and overly fogged TV broadcast on the right:

Omake: