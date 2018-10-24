Nissin’s Chicken Ramen Goes Full Dragon Ball

Japan creates some of the world’s most amusing commercials even for mundane food items such as ramen. Nissin’s chicken ramen’s mascot Hiyoko-chan goes through a Dragon Ball Z-esque transformation to advertise the company’s new butter corn ramen.
Hiokyo-chan’s newest commercial goes to great lengths to show how ridiculous anime fight sequences can be and even takes a shot at a few overused cliches.
The full CM dubbed in hilariously over the top English can be seen below:
I’m power!
Buttercorn BAKUTAN! pic.twitter.com/T8fFEghhf8
— チキンラーメン ひよこちゃん (@nissin_hiyoko) October 23, 2018
Leave a Comment