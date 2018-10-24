You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Nissin’s Chicken Ramen Goes Full Dragon Ball

8 hours ago
5 Comments
by Jaster

Japan creates some of the world’s most amusing commercials even for mundane food items such as ramen. Nissin’s chicken ramen’s mascot Hiyoko-chan goes through a Dragon Ball Z-esque transformation to advertise the company’s new butter corn ramen.

Hiokyo-chan’s newest commercial goes to great lengths to show how ridiculous anime fight sequences can be and even takes a shot at a few overused cliches.

The full CM dubbed in hilariously over the top English can be seen below:

