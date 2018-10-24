Dragon Ball FighterZ Nude Mod Strips Android 21

Modders have been working meticulously on mods for Dragon Ball FighterZ, with one dedicated specialist revealing the fruits of his endeavors: a nude mod for the supple pink Majin form of Android 21.

While still unfortunately in beta, the mod strips the android maiden’s clothing and puts her nude assets on display:

The creator is also planning on releasing a mod that gives Android 21 blue eyes, should there be enough demand:

Instructions on how to download and implement the saucy mod can be found via the official thread – the developer has also hinted that a mod for Android 18 may be his next creation.