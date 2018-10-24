Disturbingly Virtual: Megadimension Neptunia VIIR Now on Steam

The enhanced version of Megadimension Neptunia VII has hit Steam and now lets Nep fans spend some quality private time with their favorite characters.

Compile Heart’s Megadimension Neptunia VIIR improves on most everything including graphics, gameplay, and sound design of the original, but its most interesting feature is the virtual reality Player’s Room that allows gamers to meet Neptunia characters directly.

Using a VR headset like the HTC Vive or the Oculus Rift surely enhances the overall experience but is not required to access the Player’s Room content and strike up conversations with Neptune or her friends.

The very intimate Megadimension Neptunia VIIR is now available on Steam.