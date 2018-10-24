Capcom Finally Makes Street Fighter V Playable

Capcom have released an update that finally attempts to fix the severe input lag problems that have plagued the fighting game since its release almost three years ago.

Fans of the Street Fighter series reacted with joy after Capcom announced two weeks ago that they were to release an update that promises to address the severe input lag problems that have affected the game’s playability (and its critical reception) since its release in early 2016.

Console versions of the game had suffered from a delay of eight frames between a button being pressed and the action being displayed onscreen; while this would be bad for any video game, the delay was particularly damaging for a competitive fighting game, where perfect timing and fast reaction speeds are of tremendous importance. The PC version managed to reduce this delay to six frames.

A significant reduction in input lag is likely to affect competitive play dramatically; players who had committed moves to muscle memory will have to relearn them, and some infamously hard-to-counter moves, and the characters who rely on them, could become much less effective.