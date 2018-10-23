You are proceeding to a page containing mature content. Is this OK?

Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid Banned for “Child Sex”

5 hours ago
68 Comments
by Jaster

The British Board of Film Classification has blocked the release of Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid in the UK for featuring too much JC-on-JK action, sexual activity by fictional minors in a non-grooming context being taken very seriously indeed in the now super-cucked land of BBC.

Unsurprisingly, the result of the board’s deliberations indicates that most of the scenes in the series will have to be cut for sexual content.

An excerpt straight from the BBFC report can be read below:

Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid [Season 1, Episodes 1 -12] is a Japanese anime series submitted for DVD classification with an 18 request. Two of the main characters are described as being 15-years-old and 16-years-old respectively. They are shown engaging in sexual activity, both with each other and with other characters. They are also sexualised. Sections of the submission were viewed by the Chief Executive, the Head of DEA, the Head of Compliance and the Compliance Manager. It was concluded that the submission is not in violation of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009 but that the scenes showing the children engaged in sexual activity, or otherwise being sexualised, are in violation of the ‘harm’ provisions of the Video Recordings Act 1984 and the BBFC’s Guidelines which prohibit portrayals of children in sexualised or abusive contexts. Accordingly, a general cuts list has been issued instructing the distributor to remove all such material throughout.

The BBFC did not directly name the British distributor, but it’s probably safe to say it does not matter at this point as the organization’s ruling would have to ax most of the anime’s content making it virtually unwatchable.

  • Anonymous says:

    On the one hand I can actually loosely (very VERY loosely) get why they did it, since it’s a legal issue. For once, and speaking as a rational person and not just someone who wants to shoot the messager regardless of context, I don’t blame the BBC for this. By British law this is is technically child pornography. It’s wholly understandable that they would want to not stick their foot in the door with something like this. The issue is the stupid laws and provisions that are in place. Fictional characters are not real people. Just because a creator of a work has labelled characters a certain age that should not mean anything. They are drawings. They have existed for as long as they were drawn. If anything needs to change it’s both the laws of the UK regarding this kind of thing, as well as the mindsets of the general populace who still seem intent on treating drawings like they have the same rights as normal people.

    • catcure says:

      What, calm rational thinking in a sancom comment? What madness is this?
      I think one of the issues is the misunderstanding (as evidenced below) of why exactly this is a controversy in the first place due to the UK age of consent. I think people are under the impression that the UK considers anything with characters under 18 to be child porn. the UK age of consent is 16. The specific issue is that a 16 year old legal is having sexual relations with a 15 year old who is still a “child”. It’s not an issue of two illegals doing it, it’s considered a sexual abuse video by UK law, because a legal is “forcing” (by law if a legal even with consent does something to a non-legal it is classed as “forcing them”, since they’re not old enough to be considered able to give valid consent) a child to do sexual things; I.E it’s basically an adult raping a child.

      You may consider this reasoning for the censorship to be even worse, but bare in mind that this is not the UK going on a censor-spree against ecchi/hentai anime. It’s a specific context; namely a legal-on-nonlegal depiction, that is the specific issue. The fact that the UK’s age of consent is 16 is important here. It seems like R*ift just picked this story up without bothering to think about the context at all, and then slammed it out like it’s some “THE UK LABELS ANIME “CHILD PORN” headline.

      If you’re gonna slam the UK for this, please bare in mind that by UK law, anything depicting an 18 year old fucking a 16 year old would be considered ordinary porn and just fucking fine, but the USA that’d technically be child porn. So don’t just go around acting like irrational haters.

      • santasack says:

        I’m getting so fucking sick of sankaku in general. This has become a toxic waste ground for blind and misinformed hatred and bullying. The absolute toxicity on recent Bowsette articles for example (saw you on there, although you were on the “anti Bowsette side” your comments were some of the more tame ones, they weren’t just “go kill yourself” like 99% of them were). People are accusing us of using bots or multiple accounts. But no, we’re just sick of what sankaku has become. It used to be a good site, now they just shove out articles designed to get people angry, and the comment sections are like a minefield.

      • Anonymous says:

        This article is written by jaster, but I get what you mean. It definitely seems like that kind of really specific issue. Kind of a shame that sankaku relies on this kinds of articles to get people riled up over nothing. Even more of a shame that it actually works.

    • Anonymous says:

      Yeah i agree.
      I like Valkyrie Drive but i can see & understand their point.
      Maybe the Valkyrie Drive creators could make a new season with them being older.

      But so this law pretty much reduces alot of anime in the BBC anyway like any anime with child fighting ?

    • Anonymous says:

      People can just import from America if they haven’t done so already. It’s highly unlikely that your average customs agent is going to care what’s inside your parcel if its quite clearly anime. They wave a good number of parcels through without checking if they’re owed customs duty anyways. I’ve bought countless things over the threshold and have only been charged on maybe 30 percent of them.

  • Anonymous says:

    • Anonymous says:

        • santasack says:

