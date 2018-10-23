Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid Banned for “Child Sex”

The British Board of Film Classification has blocked the release of Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid in the UK for featuring too much JC-on-JK action, sexual activity by fictional minors in a non-grooming context being taken very seriously indeed in the now super-cucked land of BBC.

Unsurprisingly, the result of the board’s deliberations indicates that most of the scenes in the series will have to be cut for sexual content.

An excerpt straight from the BBFC report can be read below:

Valkyrie Drive: Mermaid [Season 1, Episodes 1 -12] is a Japanese anime series submitted for DVD classification with an 18 request. Two of the main characters are described as being 15-years-old and 16-years-old respectively. They are shown engaging in sexual activity, both with each other and with other characters. They are also sexualised. Sections of the submission were viewed by the Chief Executive, the Head of DEA, the Head of Compliance and the Compliance Manager. It was concluded that the submission is not in violation of the Coroners and Justice Act 2009 but that the scenes showing the children engaged in sexual activity, or otherwise being sexualised, are in violation of the ‘harm’ provisions of the Video Recordings Act 1984 and the BBFC’s Guidelines which prohibit portrayals of children in sexualised or abusive contexts. Accordingly, a general cuts list has been issued instructing the distributor to remove all such material throughout.

The BBFC did not directly name the British distributor, but it’s probably safe to say it does not matter at this point as the organization’s ruling would have to ax most of the anime’s content making it virtually unwatchable.