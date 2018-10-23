Resident Evil 2 Leon Noir Costume All Black & White

Capcom has shared another new costume featured in the Delux and Collector’s Editions of the Resident Evil 2 remake. This time, Leon S. Kennedy gets a 1940s black and white makeover.

Leon’s new costume, which frankly makes him look like a completely different person, is a throwback to the popular film noir style and it appropriately adds a special black and white filter to the game.

Leon’s new hardboiled detective look can be seen below in a short gameplay trailer:

Resident Evil 2 will be available on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on the 25th of January, 2019.