Pokemon Cosplay Only For Pussies

Japan has once again come up with a new way to annoy their household cats by putting them in Pokemon cosplay.

Japanese cat hat manufacturer Kitan Club has been making hats for felines for several years now and only recently have they decided to officially add Pokemon to their line of products. As the company distributed Pokemon toys in the past, this move has been a long time coming.

The Kawaii Kawaii Neko no Kaburimono line of hats will be available from special gacha machines with each one costing 400 yen. The hats currently come in six different designs including Pikachu, Meowth, Eevee, Snorlax, Jigglypuff, and Vulpix.

The hat line dubbed The Pocket Monster Vol. 1, indicating there may be more to come in the future, will be available around Japan from mid-January, 2019.