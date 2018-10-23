Halloween Shuten Douji Colorful & Powerful

Japanese Fate/Grand Order is getting a new Halloween event very soon focused on coy and alluring oni Shuten Douji.

While the Halloween celebrations aren’t even live yet, FGO players have already been informed Shuten Douji will be getting a free SR version during the event.

The cute oni’s new character design and Noble Phantasm have also been revealed, which sparked a wave of new fan art.

Japanese FGO’s Mysterious Country of ONILAND ~Demon Ruler and the Kamui’s Gold~ Halloween event will be running from the 24th of October.