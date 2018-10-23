Fairy Tail Spinoff Manga Emerges

Mage manga and popular anime Fairy Tail is coming back in spinoff form as Fairy Tail City Hero.

The official Twitter account for Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket has revealed Fairy Tail City Hero will launch on the online manga app on the 26th of October.

The spinoff to Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail will be drawn by Atsuo Ueda, who’s also currently working on the direct sequel to the manga called Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest.

Fairy Tail City Hero is the second spinoff title the series has received ever since the original manga work concluded in 2017 after an 11-year run in Weekly Shounen Magazine.