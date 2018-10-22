Youjo Senki Sequel Film PV Yells Loudly

A PV of the upcoming Youjo Senki sequel film has surfaced showing off a couple of scenes before a decisive battle.

Most of the original cast and crew from the TV anime series are returning to lend their talent to this new production with Yutaka Uemura directing once again.

The film’s original story will take place after the ending of the TV series and stars Tanya and her battalion mobilizing against an allied army.

The short movie trailer can be seen below:

The Youjo Senki movie will be released in Japanese cinemas on the 8th of February, 2019.