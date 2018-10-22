Virtusphere: VR Hamster Ball for Humans

A video of the “Virtusphere” has earned quite a bit of attention on social media as the humongous ball completely encases someone wearing a VR headset and allows them to walk in real life to walk in a VR game.

The humorously large western device tracks the user’s movement and reflects it in the game they are playing – a video of the Virtusphere:

According to the person who wrote the tweet, the massive sphere is actually meant to simulate real life combat scenarios and not video games, with it supposedly already being used for military simulations – on top of that, the developers have also acquired over 10 patents for their human hamster ball of dystopian nightmares.

Trying it himself, he described the experience to be rather terrifying and due to people running at full speed all the time, the device was prone to breaking down frequently, unfortunately meaning that it still needs quite a bit of work before VR fanciers can expect to see these in the home (if it can even fit – although specialized VR rooms seem a likely eventual possibility for new homes).