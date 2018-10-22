Pokemon Sun & Moon Has All of Hayashibara Megumi’s Roles

Pokemon Sun & Moon has shown off just how topical it is as the 93rd episode had some of the characters Hayashibara Megumi (the seiyuu for Jessie) voiced in the past make a brief appearance by having Jessie dress up as them, a joke surely lost on the anime’s child demographic…

Screencaps of the episode, with Jessie dressed as the many characters that Hayashibara Megumi graced with her voice:

Watchers have naturally already listed all the characters present in the scene:

Shinobibe Himiko (Mashin Eiyuuden Wataru)

Saotome Ranma (Ranma 1/2)

Natsume Atsuko (Bannou Bunka Nekomusume)

Ayanami Rei (Evangelion)

Lime (Saber Marionette)

Hello Kitty

Fay (Cowboy Bebop)

Haibara Ai (Detective Conan)

Umi Momo (Minky Momo)

Paprika (Paprika)

Lina (Slayers)