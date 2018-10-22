Pokemon Sun & Moon Has All of Hayashibara Megumi’s Roles

Pokemon Sun & Moon has shown off just how topical it is as the 93rd episode had some of the characters Hayashibara Megumi (the seiyuu for Jessie) voiced in the past make a brief appearance by having Jessie dress up as them, a joke surely lost on the anime’s child demographic…
Screencaps of the episode, with Jessie dressed as the many characters that Hayashibara Megumi graced with her voice:
Watchers have naturally already listed all the characters present in the scene:
Shinobibe Himiko (Mashin Eiyuuden Wataru)
Saotome Ranma (Ranma 1/2)
Natsume Atsuko (Bannou Bunka Nekomusume)
Ayanami Rei (Evangelion)
Lime (Saber Marionette)
Hello Kitty
Fay (Cowboy Bebop)
Haibara Ai (Detective Conan)
Umi Momo (Minky Momo)
Paprika (Paprika)
Lina (Slayers)
Leave a Comment