Kumamon Anime Announced

Kumamoto prefecture’s widely recognized yurukyara mascot Kumamon is finally getting his own animation, sure to boost the memorable mascot’s reputation exponentially and generate tourism toward Kumamoto at the same time.

Announced by Kumamoto governor Ikuo Kabashima, the show will be animated by Tonkohouse, a studio founded by Robert Kondo and Dice Tsutsumi who previously worked for Pixar – a cute visual:

“Mystery of Kumamon” was chosen as the anime’s name though little else was revealed, the creators are hoping that the series will spread around the world and build a reputation for the oversized bear in places other than Japan.