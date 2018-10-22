Fantasia Re:Build Brings Back Beloved Characters

During this year’s Fantasia Bunko Dai Kanshasai, an event predominantly dedicated to popular light novels, a new crossover RPG Fantasia Re:Build was announced that will bring some of the Kadokawa’s most popular characters together.

Multiple visuals present at the event indicated heroes and heroines from Saekano, Slayers, Date A Live, Hitsugi no Chaika, Tokyo Ravens, Chrome Shelled Regions, AntiMagic Academy, The Legend of Legendary Heroes, Sky Wizards Academy will all be making appearances within the title.

Kadokawa is slated to reveal more information about the game at a later date.