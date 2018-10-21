TotalBiscuit to be Inducted into the Esports Hall of Fame

Polarizing YouTuber, podcaster and gaming personality John “TotalBiscuit” Bain will be posthumously inducted into the Esports Hall of Fame.

As an exception to the rule, TotalBiscuit is the first non-player that will be included into the Hall of Fame for his contributions to Esports, popularizing this avenue of electronic entertainment and highlighting highly competitive multiplayer titles such as Dota 2 and StarCraft 2.

After his brief battle with cancer, John Bain has succumbed to his illness on the 24th of May, 2018. He is survived by his wife Genna and stepson.

TotalBiscuit’s official induction into the Esports Hall of Fame will take place during ESL One Hamburg in late October.